Monomoy Catcher Sean Gould Signs On To Play Ball For Curry College

Monomoy baseball catcher Sean Gould shares a moment with parents Jen and Dave Gould, and former coach Steve Wilson after signing his letter of intent to play ball for Curry College on Dec. 12. Kat Szmit Photo

HARWICH – You might have seen Sean Gould on the soccer pitch this fall. Don't be fooled. While the Monomoy senior does love the sport, another has captured his heart, which is why Gould recently signed his letter of intention to play ball for Curry College.

“I love soccer, but baseball is my first love,” Gould said. “I realized from a young age that this is what I want. I'm going to work at it.”

Gould said he's had an affinity for baseball ever since picking up a bat in his Harwich backyard, and has been playing since he was a toddler in tee-ball. After making his way through local Little League programs, he became a member of the varsity team at Monomoy Regional High School, from which he will graduate in June.

Before Curry stepped into play, however, Gould wasn't entirely sure where he'd be going. He just knew he wanted to play college ball. In his own way, he made it happen.

First, he did his homework serving as bullpen catcher for the Harwich Mariners, where he had the opportunity to talk with college ballplayers about their experiences. Then he took the initiative and emailed the head coach at Curry, Paul Bortolotti, asking if he could meet with him during a tour of the school.

“I met him and he's a really awesome guy, very professional,” Gould said.

The two kept in touch, and after Gould sent him his spring and summer schedules, Bortolotti came to a few games to see Gould in action. Then, on July 25, Gould was asked back for another visit.

“He brought me into his office and we talked for about two hours,” Gould said. “He told me, 'The spot's yours if you want it.'”

Gould accepted immediately, aware of the opportunity and how years of hard work had gotten him there.

“It's pretty exciting,” he said. “It's good to know that the process I'm doing is actually working. I'm happy for myself, but I'm not letting up. I'm going to keep working hard.”

That means going to practices at the Dugout in Hyannis, which offers programs to help baseball and softball players hone their skills. Gould has been a regular there for years and it was through the Dugout that he came to be part of the Cape Cod Baseball League, first scooped up by Brewster before joining the Mariners as support staff.

Gould said he credited many people for helping him accomplish his goal of playing college baseball.

“All my coaches, my parents, Jen and Dave, all my friends, my teachers, my guidance counselors, my supporters,” he said. “The people who have been with me and stuck with me the whole way, throughout the whole process, those are the people I hold closest to myself.”

His parents, former coach Steve Wilson, and a gathering of friends were on hand to celebrate his official commitment to Curry.

“For me this is a big step forward because I've always wanted to play baseball in college,” Gould said. “It's been my dream since Day 1. My dad always says to me, 'Think about the big picture and work for it.' I'm excited.”